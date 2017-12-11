Texans Coach Bill O'Brien Would've Pulled Tom Savage If He Saw the Video of the Hit

Texans coach Bill O'Brien says he didn't see the hit that Tom Savage took in real time.

By Chris Chavez
December 11, 2017

Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien says that he did not see the video of the hit that quarterback Tom Savage took that him on the ground shaking.

After Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, O'Brien said that Savage was checked by a doctor on the sidelines before being cleared to return to the field on the next possession. He was pulled from the game shortly thereafter and placed in concussion protocol. O'Brien says that he did not see the hit or response from the sidelines and was not able to see the video.

“With benefit of seeing the video, obviously from my standpoint — the care for the player — I would have never let that player back into the game and I don’t believe [head trainer] Geoff Kaplan would have let that player back in the game," O'Briend said. "I don't have benefit of the video. I did not see anything."

Watch his full comments below:

T.J. Yates entered the game as Savage's replacement and completed 14 of 26 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

The NFL and the NFLPA is looking into the handling of the concussion.

