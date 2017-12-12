After a surprising 27-20 loss to the Dolphins Monday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick was left to answer questions about his team's lackluster performance.

Among the questions Belichick fielded from reporters about the defeat was one about whether or not his team might have been looking ahead to a Week 15 showdown with the Steelers that will likely determine who has home-field advantage for the playoffs in the AFC.

"Do you think any of the guys might have been looking ahead next week, looking past Miami?" Belichick was asked after New England's fourth loss in its last five games in Miami.

"No," Belichick responded. "Give me a break. Any questions about the game or not?"

On a night when his team went 0-for-11 on third downs, Tom Brady threw two interceptions and Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake totaled 193 yards from scrimmage, it seems possible that members of the AFC East leading Patriots had looked past a Miami team that is under .500. However, Belichick did not seem to appreciate the question.

Whether or not Pittsburgh was on the minds of New England players Monday, the two teams will face off Sunday for a chance to gain a major edge in the battle for home-field advantage. The 10-3 Patriots will take on the 11-2 Steelers in Pittsburgh at 4:25 p.m. EST.