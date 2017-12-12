Rams’ Andrew Whitworth Bought Bikes for an Entire Elementary School

Andrew Whitworth bought a bike and a helmet for every kid at an elementary school in a tough L.A. neighborhood. 

By Dan Gartland
December 12, 2017

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth celebrated his 36th birthday by buying a bike (and helmet!) for every single student at a Los Angeles elementary school. 

Whitworth showed up at Grape Street Elementary in the rough L.A. neighborhood of Watts on Tuesday morning to have the kids sing him “Happy Birthday”—and then surprise them with the bikes. All told, he bought bikes and helmets for nearly 600 kids. 

Whitworth didn’t partner with a bike manufacturer or a retailer to make the donation, either. He paid for every last cent himself, which he thinks is an important distinction. 

“To personally, yourself, put your money where your mouth is, I think it lets the kids know that you’re not just saying something because you’re told to be there that day and you’re wearing a Rams jersey or a Bengals jersey,” Whitworth told the Los Angeles Times’ Lindsey Thiry. “It’s actually what you believe in. You’re putting your stamp on it. To me, that’s what means the most to them, is that it’s real. And that’s what I want, is for it to be authentic and real to them.”

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters