New Browns GM John Dorsey said Thursday what Cleveland fans have been thinking for a while.

"You know what? You've got to get a guy like that (Hue Jackson) players," Dorsey said in an interview with Aaron Goldhammer on Cleveland's WKNR 850. "And you know what? I'll come straight out with it. The guys who were here before, that system, they didn't get real players.''

Dorsey took over control of the team last week after Sashi Brown was fired. Cleveland had compiled a 1–27 under Brown's leadership and was 0–12 at the time of his dismissal.

"As Bill Parcells would always say, 'you are your record' and you know what? There it is, so that's the truth-teller in this thing," Dorsey continued. "And I'm going to do my darnedest to get Hue (Jackson) players."

Dorsey's use of "guys," plural, is interesting when you consider that Brown's second in command, Paul DePodesta, is still in place. DePodesta is famous for his involvement with the "Moneyball" A's and his current job is his first in football. Brown valued DePodesta's analytics background but Dorsey is a more traditional sort of GM and will have to decide if DePodesta fits with his vision of how the franchise will be run.

As for Dorsey's pursuit of players for Hue Jackson, Brown set him up well in that regard. Brown made numerous trades during his abbreviated tenure to acquire a boatload of draft picks. Cleveland will have two first-round picks and three-second round picks in the 2018 draft, both of which could be in the top 10. The Browns have their own top pick and a first-rounder from the Texans, who currently have the eighth-worst record in the NFL.