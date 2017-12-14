Ryan Shazier Begins Rehab After Spinal Surgery

Ryan Shazier has taken the next step in his recovery from a spinal cord injury.

December 14, 2017

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has taken the next step in his recovery from a spinal cord injury.

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center issued an update on his status Thursday afternoon and said Shazier has begun the physical rehab. 

"Ryan Shazier remains hospitalized at UPMC recovering from the spinal stabilization surgery performed last week by UPMC neurosurgeons and Steelers team physicians Drs. David Okonkwo and Joseph Maroon," the hospital said in a statement. "Mr. Shazier has started physical rehabilitation as part of his recovery process."

Future updates on Shazier's condition will be provided by the hospital, not the team. 

Shazier was injured during Pittsburgh's Monday Night Football win over the Bengals and had spinal surgery days later. The injury could threaten his football career. 

The Steelers officially placed Shazier on injured reserve on Tuesday. 

