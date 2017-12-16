Report: Aaron Rodgers Placed on Packers Active Roster

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been added to the team's active roster, and third-string quarterback Joe Callahan has been waived, NFL Netowrk's Mike Garafolo reported.

The Packers face the Panthers on Sunday.

In Week Six, Rodgers broke his collarbone when he was hit by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr while trying to throw a pass. He had surgery on Oct. 19 and was placed on injured reserve by Green Bay. The two-time MVP returned to practice Dec. 2, six weeks after the surgery.

Rodgers is not eligible to play again until eight weeks after going on IR, making the Week 15 contest against the Panthers the first time he could make a return.

In 2013, Rodgers broke his other collarbone, on his non-throwing arm. He missed seven games before returning in Week 17 to help the Packers win the NFC North by beating the Bears in the last game of the year. In that contest, Rodgers went 25-for-39 for 318 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The second touchdown won the game for Green Bay as he connected with Randall Cobb for a 48-yard score that gave the team a 33-28 lead. The next week Rodgers went 17-for-26 for 177 yards and one score as the Packers lost to the 49ers in the Wild Card round.

Since Rodgers has been out, Brett Hundley has been under center for the Packers. He is completing 63.9 percent of his passes for 1,534 yards, eight touchdowns and eight picks. The team has gone 3-4 in the seven games without Rodgers and is currently riding a two-game winning streak. At 7-6 the Packers are still very much alive in the playoff race, although they will likely need to win out. After they face the 8-5 Panthers, games against the 10-3 NFC North-leading Vikings and the 7-6 Lions await.