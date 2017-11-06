Aaron Rodgers Injury Updates: Packers Haven't Ruled Out QB Returning This Season

The Green Bay Packers haven't ruled out Aaron Rodgers returning to the field this season.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 06, 2017

The Packers are not ruling out Aaron Rodgers returning this season, but they are not expecting the two-time NFL MVP to be back on the field this year after having collarbone surgery Oct. 20, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

On Oct. 15, Rodgers broke his collarbone when Anthony Barr of the Vikings hit him while throwing a pass. Rodgers had 13 screws and two plates put into his collarbone, according to Rapoport. Additionally, Rapoport reports that Rodgers' collarbone was also displaced.

Rodgers said on Conan O'Brien's late-night show that after he was hit by Barr, the Vikings linebacker gave him the middle finger. Barr said he didn't "even look or say a word" to Rodgers after the hit and he just walked back to the huddle.

Since Rodgers went down, Brett Hundley has taken over at quarterback for the Packers. Hundley is 31-for-59 this year for 244 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

Rodgers had a 66.3 completion percentage, 1,385 yards, 13 touchdowns and only three picks when he was playing.

