It's the most wonderful time of the year—temperatures are falling, the holiday spirit is in the air and the NFL is entering the stretch run. While there's still plenty of time for the playoff picture to go haywire—which it almost certainly will—we're at a point in the year when postseason scenarios are beginning to take shape. By now, a few teams are virtual locks to make the playoffs while a growing number of teams need late-season magic.

Before we get to the current playoff picture, let's review the qualification rules, which are the same for both the AFC and the NFC.

• The winners of each division—the North, South, East and West—qualify for the playoffs and earn the top four seeds. The team with the best record earns the No. 1 seed, the second-best earns the No. 2 seed, etc. If a team wins its division with a 7-9 record while another team qualifies as a Wild Card with an 11-5 record, the division winner will be seeded higher.

• The two teams with the best record that do not win their division qualify in the Wild Card spots, seeded fifth and sixth.

• If two teams in the same division finish with the same record, the first tiebreaker is their head-to-head record. If the teams split the two games played against each other, the next tiebreaker is the teams' record against teams within the division. If the in-division records are the same, the next tiebreaker is the teams' records in games against common opponents. If that too is is the same, the fourth tiebreaker is the teams' record against teams within the conference.

• If two teams in different divisions finish with the same record, the first tiebreaker is the head-to-head matchup, if applicable. If the teams did not play each other, the next tiebreaker is the teams' record within the conference. If that too is the same, the third tiebreaker is the teams' record against common opponents.

• The top two teams in each conference receive first-round byes. Each conference's No. 3 seed hosts the No. 6 seed, while the No. 4 seed hosts the No. 5 seed in the Wild Card Round.

• In every playoff game, the higher seed hosts the lower seed.

• After the Wild Card round comes the Divisional Round, during which the top seed in each conference plays the lowest remaining seed, while the No. 2 seed plays the higher-seeded team. There is no bracket as there is the NBA playoffs; matchups in the Divisional Round depend on the winners in the Wild Card round.

Now that the clerical stuff is out of the way, let's get to the playoff picture.

AFC

Current Wild Card matchups

No 6. Ravens at No. 3 Titans, No. 5 Jaguars at No. 4 Chiefs.

No. 1 Steelers, No. 2 Patriots have byes, will host Divisional Round games.

Seeding breakdown:

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-2, first place in AFC North)

Remaining games: at Bengals, vs. Ravens, vs. Patriots, at Texans, vs. Browns.

Pittsburgh escaped a scare on Sunday night, as the Packers, led by a much-improved Brett Hundley, gave the Steelers all they can handle. With the game tied 28-28 and just 17 seconds remaining, the Steelers got the ball on their own 30. That's when Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown showed why they've become one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in NFL history. Roethlisberger found Brown twice, including an incredible toe-tap catch on the sideline. Chris Boswell knocked in a 53-yarder to keep the Steelers atop the AFC, and while the Ravens won on Monday night to stay without shouting distance in the division, the Steelers are overwhelming favorites to win the AFC North. And as of right, now, Pittsburgh owns the tiebreaker over the Patriots because they have a better record against common opponents. The two teams will meet in Week 15 at Heinz Field in a game that could determine home-field advantage in the playoffs.

2. New England Patriots (10-2, first place in AFC East)

Remaining games: at Dolphins, at Steelers, vs. Bills, vs. Jets

Despite some uncharacteristic sloppy play in the first half, the Patriots righted the ship and eventually cruised to a 35-17 victory. The Patriots have now won seven straight, and the offense is clicking at its versatile best—Rex Burkhead and Brandin Cooks are now fully integrated into the unit, and Rob Gronkowski is producing as he always does when healthy. Not to mention Tom Brady, who is putting together another absurd season (26 touchdowns, three interceptions thus far). Four out of New England's five remaining games come against division opponents, but the Patriots have historically dominated their AFC East foes. The focus here has to be that Week 15 matchup at Pittsburgh.

3. Tennessee Titans (7-4, first place in AFC South)

Remaining games: vs. Texans, at Cardinals, at 49ers, vs. Rams, vs. Jaguars

The Titans have quietly moved their way to the top of the AFC South mainly by winning the games they should and avoiding losses to bad teams. Tennessee has another one of those should-win games on Sunday, when they host the Tom Savage-led Texans, and Marcus Mariota & Co. will also like their chances in Week 14 in Arizona and Week 15 in San Francisco. The true test will come in January, when they'll return home to play the Rams in Week 16 and the Jags in Week 17. The AFC South crown could well be up for grabs in that season-ending matchup with Jacksonville. Even if the Titans enter that contest a game behind in the standings, they'll win the division with a victory because they beat the Jaguars when the teams played in Jacksonville all the way back in Week 2.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (6-5, first place AFC West)

Remaining games: at Jets, vs. Raiders, vs. Chargers, vs. Dolphins, at Broncos

The Chiefs are in free fall, plain and simple. It feels like a lifetime ago, but the Chiefs were once 5-0 and looked poised to mix it up with the Patriots and Steelers atop the AFC. Since then, Kansas City has lost five of six, including most recently a loss to a Bills team that also appeared to be self-destructing. Hot on the Chiefs' heels are the red-hot Chargers, whom the Chiefs still have to play in Week 15. Still, the Chiefs sit alone atop the AFC South and, outside the date with Los Angeles, have four very winnable games on their schedule. Sunday's matchup with the Jets feels like a must-win, as the Chargers don't seem to fond of losing any more games from here on out.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4, second place in AFC South)

Remaining games: vs. Colts, vs. Seahawks, vs. Texans, at 49ers, at Titans

Blake Bortles, who has taken better care of the football this year, reverted back to the Blake Bortles of old on Sunday against the Cardinals: he made a terrible decision that turned into an interception on a potential game-winning drive. That blunder, which ended Jacksonville's four-game winning streak, handed first place in the AFC South back to the Titans. The Jaguars now return home for three straight against the Colts, Seahawks and Texans. They'll want to win at least two of those games before they play at the 49ers in Week 16 and make the trip to Tennessee for that season-ending showdown.

6. Baltimore Ravens (6-5, second place in AFC North)

Remaining games: vs. Lions, at Steelers, at Browns, vs. Colts, vs. Bengals

It hasn't always been pretty, but the Ravens are back in the playoff picture thanks to strong play from its turnover-causing defense. Baltimore took care of Houston at home on Monday night to remain in the sixth spot over the Bills, whom they own the tiebreaker over via a better record in AFC play (5-3 vs. 4-3). The next two games will go a long way in determining this team's playoff chances—next up is a date with the Lions, a team also fighting for a Wild Card spot in the NFC, followed by a trip to the rival Steelers. The offense has struggled to produce big plays, but this defense is Super Bowl quality—if Joe Flacco can begin to find his weapons (looking at you, Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin) for some chunk plays, this Ravens team is not one you want to face in the Wild Card round.

Outside looking in

7. Buffalo Bills (6-5)

Remaining games: vs. Patriots, vs. Colts, vs. Dolphins, at Patriots, at Dolphins

With the catastrophic Nathan Peterman ordeal in the rearview mirror, the Tyrod Taylor-led Bills came into Arrowhead and found a way to beat the Chiefs. That win did a couple things—first and foremost, it kept the Bills afloat in the playoff race. Secondly, it showed coach Sean McDermott that if his team has any chance of making the postseason, Tyrod Taylor needs to be at quarterback. These are both positive developments, but the problem for Buffalo is an unavoidable one: they still have to play the Patriots twice.

8. Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)

Remaining games: vs. Steelers, vs. Bears, at Vikings, vs. Lions, at Ravens

After a loss to the Titans dropped the Bengals to 3-6, Cincinnati did what it absolutely needed to do by beating Denver and Cleveland to get back into playoff contention. The Bengals' AFC record (5-5) gives them the edge over the Chargers (3-5), but the Ravens hold the tiebreaker over the Bengals via a 20-0 shutdown victory in Week 1 in Cincinnati. The Bengals' schedule makes it hard to imagine they'll get in, with less-than-appetizing games against the Steelers, at the Vikings and at the Ravens still remaining.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (5-6)

Remaining games: vs. Browns, vs. Redskins, at Chiefs, at Jets, vs. Raiders

If seeding were based on the eye test, the Chargers might be in the No. 3 spot. But a frustrating start to the year that included a number of maddening losses in close games has the Chargers on the outside looking in. Making matters worse, a 3-5 record against conference opponents hurts Los Angeles considerably in the Wild Card race. The Chargers will like their chances in each of their remaining games, and with the Chiefs stumbling, the AFC West title is very much in their sights.

10. Oakland Raiders (5-6)

Remaining games: vs. Giants, at Chiefs, vs. Cowboys, at Eagles, at Chargers

For a team that struggles against the pass, the Raiders got an early Christmas gift: back-to-back games against Paxton Lynch and Geno Smith. Unless Smith provides a spark to a Giants team that hasn't had one all season, the Raiders will likely get to 6-6 on Sunday. Trips to Philadelphia and Los Angeles to end the season could well squash any hopes this Oakland team has

Technically still alive, practically already dead

No. 11 New York Jets (4-7), No. 12 Miami Dolphins (4-7), No. 13 Houston Texans (4-7), No. 14. Denver Broncos (3-8), No. 15. Indianapolis Colts (3-8)

Mathematically eliminated

No. 15 Cleveland Browns (0-10)

NFC

Current Wild Card Round matchups

No 6. Falcons at No. 3 Rams, No. 5 Panthers at No. 4 Saints.

No. 1 Eagles, No. 2 Vikings have byes, will host Divisional Round games.

Seeding breakdown

1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-1, first place in NFC East)

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, at Rams, at Giants, vs. Raiders, vs. Cowboys

With trips to Seattle and Los Angeles on the horizon, the Eagles wanted to make quick work of the lowly Bears on Sunday. They did exactly that; the Bears didn't get a first down until deep in the second quarter and Carson Wentz put on another MVP-caliber performance. Through 11 games it's difficult to call this team anything besides the league's best, but they'll be tested by the Seahawks on Sunday night. This offense can score in bunches, though, and the Seahawks' secondary will be without Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor. If the Eagles can win their next two on the road, look for the Eagles to finish 15-1 and lock up home-field advantage in the NFC.

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-2, first place in NFC North)

Remaining games: at Falcons, at Panthers, vs. Bengals, at Packers, vs. Bears

Case Keenum continues to impress for this Vikings team, which beat the Lions in Detroit to pick up their seventh consecutive victory. This team is still anchored by its defense, but Keenum is in perfect rhythm with both Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, and the running back duo of Jerick McKinnon and Latavius Murray has mitigated Dalvin Cook's absence. All this goes to say, the offense is now also clicking, which is scary for the rest of the NFC. The Vikings' 7-1 NFC record also gives them the tiebreaker over the three teams with 8-3 records, so the Vikings have a bit of a cushion in the number two spot. Next up for Minnesota are two tough games at Atlanta and Carolina.

3. Los Angeles Rams (8-3, first place in NFC West)

Remaining games: at Cardinals, vs. Eagles, at Seahawks, at Titans, vs. 49ers

Sunday's game against the Saints was a gut-check. The Rams were coming off a humbling loss to the Vikings and were facing a team that had won eight straight games. Moreover, the Seahawks were just one game behind the Rams and hold the tiebreaker because they beat the Rams in Los Angeles. The Rams rose to the occasion and scored what could be a season-defining win. It wasn't easy—the Saints made a game of it in the fourth—but the defense made plays when it mattered most, and the Rams overtook the Saints to nab the number three seed. Los Angeles gets a bit of a reprieve with a trip to Arizona this weekend before embarking on another brutla three-game stretch: vs. Philadelphia, at Seattle, at Tennessee. If the Rams hold off the Seahawks and do win the AFC West, they will have thoroughly deserved it.

4. New Orleans Saints (8-3, first place in NFC South)

Remaining games: vs. Panthers, at Falcons, vs. Jets, vs. Falcons, at Buccaneers

Oh, what a difference a week makes. Seven days ago, the Saints were one of the hottest teams in the league, fresh off a remarkable comeback victory that preserved an eight-game win streak. Now, they're muddled in a three-team race for the NFC South, which has turned out to be the best division in football by a significant margin. It doesn't get any easier for the Saints, either—next up is a game with the streaking Panthers, the winner of which will be in first place in the NFC South. That's followed by a trip to Atlanta, a team the Saints still have to play twice. It's gut check time for Sean Payton's team.

5. Carolina Panthers (8-3, second place in NFC South)

Remaining schedule: at Saints, vs. Vikings, vs. Packers, vs. Buccaneers, at Falcons

The Panthers have quietly won four straight thanks to an offense that has awoken to put up 80 points over the last two weeks. Those two games came against the Dolphins and Jets, and unfortunately for the Panthers, they cannot always play the Dolphins and Jets—next up is a huge road game at the Superdome. If the Panthers beat the Saints on Sunday, they'll enter Week 14 atop the NFC South. But if they lose, Carolina could find itself outside the playoff picture—their 4-3 conference record does not do hold up well in tiebreaker conversations. After that is a date with the Vikings, and the season ends with a trip to take on the Falcons. Such is life in the 2017 NFC South.

6. Atlanta Falcons (7-4, third place in NFC South)

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings, vs. Saints, at Buccaneers, at Saints, vs. Panthers

Whether it was due to a Super Bowl hangover or adjusting to life without Kyle Shanahan, the Falcons' uninspiring start had many wondering if they'd miss the playoffs the season after that heartbreaking loss to New England. Since then, the offense has come to life (95 points in three games) and the Falcons have won three straight to throw their hat in the hyper-competitive NFC South race. But out of all the teams currently in the NFC playoff race, the Falcons have the most difficult schedule—their four remaining opponents (they play the Saints twice) have a combined record of 29-15.

Outside looking in

7. Seattle Seahawks (7-4)

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Jaguars, vs Rams, at Cowboys, at Cardinals

The Seahawks actually control their own destiny in the NFC West race because they beat the Rams in Los Angeles, so they'll win the division if they win out. This week's matchup with the Eagles is going to be extremely difficult, but the Rams also still have to play Carson Wentz & Co.

8. Detroit Lions (6-5)

Remaining games: at Ravens, at Buccaneers, vs. Lions, at Bengals, vs. Packers

The Thanksgiving home loss to the Vikings all but ended the Lions' hopes for an NFC North title. Now, the Lions will likely need to finish at least 4-1 and get help from the teams above them. The remaining schedule is manageable, however, so don't count out Detroit just yet.

Technically still alive, practically already dead

No. 9 Green Bay Packers (5-6), No. 10 Dallas Cowboys (5-6), No. 11 Washington Redskins (5-6), No. 12 Arizona Cardinals (5-6), No. 13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7), No. 14. Chicago Bears (3-8)

Mathematically eliminated

No. 15 New York Giants (2-9), No. 16 San Francisco 49ers (1-10)