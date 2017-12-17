Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was in attendance at Sunday's game against the Patriots just two weeks after he suffered a serious spinal injury in Week 13 against the Bengals.

Ryan Shazier getting the crowd on their feet in Pittsburgh 👏🙏 pic.twitter.com/L4cwPBPTVY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 17, 2017

Shazier, who was seated in a luxury box, was shown waving Pittsburgh's signature terrible towel on the jumbotron in the first quarter of the matchup between the AFC's top two teams. The crowd gave him a standing ovation.

Shazier had spinal stabilization surgery after he was injured in Pittsburgh's 23-20 victory over the Bengals on Dec. 4. He started rehabbing from the surgery this week.

Pittsburgh placed Shazier on the injured reserve this week, officially ending his season. There have been reports that Shazier's injury could prevent him from playing football again.