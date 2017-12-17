Watch: Ryan Shazier In Attendance at Steelers-Patriots Game

The crowd at Heinz Field gave a warm welcome to Shazier, who suffered a serious spinal injury in Week 13. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 17, 2017

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was in attendance at Sunday's game against the Patriots just two weeks after he suffered a serious spinal injury in Week 13 against the Bengals. 

Shazier, who was seated in a luxury box, was shown waving Pittsburgh's signature terrible towel on the jumbotron in the first quarter of the matchup between the AFC's top two teams. The crowd gave him a standing ovation.

Shazier had spinal stabilization surgery after he was injured in Pittsburgh's 23-20 victory over the Bengals on Dec. 4. He started rehabbing from the surgery this week. 

Pittsburgh placed Shazier on the injured reserve this week, officially ending his season. There have been reports that Shazier's injury could prevent him from playing football again. 

