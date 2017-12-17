New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan is not expected to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers as he recovers from a shoulder injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hogan has been dealing with a shoulder injury since late October. He avoided surgery and will just rest and rehab ahead of the playoffs.

Newly-signed Kenny Britt could get more playing time as a result of Hogan's absence.

Here are some other notable players that are active and inactive for Sunday's games.

Inactives

Rams: QB Brandon Allen, RB Justin Davis, RB Lane Dunbar, DC Isaiah Johnson, OL Cornelius Lucas, LB Cameron Lynch, LB Carlos Thompson

Seahawks: CB Mike Tyson, LB K.J. Wright, C Joey Hunt, RB Thomas Rawls, DT Nazair Jones, DT Garrison Smith, WR David Moore

Titans: QB Brandon Weeden, CB Kalan Reed, DB Curtis Riley, LB Josh Carraway, OL Corey Levin, WR Harry Douglas, LB Derrick Morgan

49ers: WR Max McCaffrey, DB Greg Mabin, DB Antone Exum Jr., LB Pita Taumoepenu, DL Leger Douzable, DL D.J. JOnes, DL Ronald Blair III

Patriots: WR Chris Hogan, RB Mike Gillislee, DB Bradon King, LB Kyle Van Noy, OL Cole Croston, DL Geneo Grissom, DL Alan Branch

Steelers: QB Joshua Dobbs, WR Justin Hunter, CB Joe Haden, S J.J. Wilcox, OT Matt Feiler, TE Vance McDonald, DT Daniel McCullers

Bills: DB Breon Borders, TE Khari Lee, OT Conor McDermott, OG John Miller, QB Nathan Peterman, WR Brandon Reilly, FB Mike Tolbert

Dolphins: OG Isaac Asiata, DE Andre Branch, OG, OG Jermon Bushrod, QB Matt Moore, CB Cordrea Tankersley, SS Michael Thomas, RB Damien Williams RB

Panthers: RB Alex Armah, QB Garrett Gilbert, DB Captain Munnerlyn, OLB Shaq Thompson

Ravens: OG Jermaine Eluemunor, CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste, DE Bronson Kaufusi, OG Maurquice Shakir, RB Terrance West, OLB Tim Williams, DE Chris Wormley

Browns: SS Briean Boddy-Calhoun, DB Justin Currie, OG Geoff Gray, WR Matt Hazel, QB Cody Kessler, TE Matt Lengel, C Marcus Martin

Redskins: ILB Zach Brown, WR Robert Davis, SS Montae Nicholson

Texans: CB Treston Decoud, LB Jelani Jenkins, LB Ufomba Kamalu, OT Kendall Lamm, WR Braxton Miller, TE MyCole Pruitt, QB Tom Savage

Bengals: WR Tyler Boyd, OLB Vontaze Burfict, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, RB Joe Mixon, DT Josh Tupou, OLB Nick Vigil, OG Christian Westerman

​Eagles: CB Rasul Douglas, LB Dannell Ellerbe, WR Marcus Johnson, DE Steven Means, DT Elijah Qualls, RB Wendell Smallwood, OG Stefen Wisniewski

Notable Actives

Seattle: MLB Bobby Wagner

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will return.

New York Giants S Landon Collins has been dealing with an ankle injury is active.

Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph is active against the Bengals.