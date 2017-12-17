Here are some of the notable NFL players who are inactive for Week 15.
New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan is not expected to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers as he recovers from a shoulder injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Hogan has been dealing with a shoulder injury since late October. He avoided surgery and will just rest and rehab ahead of the playoffs.
Newly-signed Kenny Britt could get more playing time as a result of Hogan's absence.
Here are some other notable players that are active and inactive for Sunday's games.
Inactives
Rams: QB Brandon Allen, RB Justin Davis, RB Lane Dunbar, DC Isaiah Johnson, OL Cornelius Lucas, LB Cameron Lynch, LB Carlos Thompson
Seahawks: CB Mike Tyson, LB K.J. Wright, C Joey Hunt, RB Thomas Rawls, DT Nazair Jones, DT Garrison Smith, WR David Moore
Titans: QB Brandon Weeden, CB Kalan Reed, DB Curtis Riley, LB Josh Carraway, OL Corey Levin, WR Harry Douglas, LB Derrick Morgan
49ers: WR Max McCaffrey, DB Greg Mabin, DB Antone Exum Jr., LB Pita Taumoepenu, DL Leger Douzable, DL D.J. JOnes, DL Ronald Blair III
Patriots: WR Chris Hogan, RB Mike Gillislee, DB Bradon King, LB Kyle Van Noy, OL Cole Croston, DL Geneo Grissom, DL Alan Branch
Steelers: QB Joshua Dobbs, WR Justin Hunter, CB Joe Haden, S J.J. Wilcox, OT Matt Feiler, TE Vance McDonald, DT Daniel McCullers
Bills: DB Breon Borders, TE Khari Lee, OT Conor McDermott, OG John Miller, QB Nathan Peterman, WR Brandon Reilly, FB Mike Tolbert
Dolphins: OG Isaac Asiata, DE Andre Branch, OG, OG Jermon Bushrod, QB Matt Moore, CB Cordrea Tankersley, SS Michael Thomas, RB Damien Williams RB
Panthers: RB Alex Armah, QB Garrett Gilbert, DB Captain Munnerlyn, OLB Shaq Thompson
Ravens: OG Jermaine Eluemunor, CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste, DE Bronson Kaufusi, OG Maurquice Shakir, RB Terrance West, OLB Tim Williams, DE Chris Wormley
Browns: SS Briean Boddy-Calhoun, DB Justin Currie, OG Geoff Gray, WR Matt Hazel, QB Cody Kessler, TE Matt Lengel, C Marcus Martin
Redskins: ILB Zach Brown, WR Robert Davis, SS Montae Nicholson
Texans: CB Treston Decoud, LB Jelani Jenkins, LB Ufomba Kamalu, OT Kendall Lamm, WR Braxton Miller, TE MyCole Pruitt, QB Tom Savage
Bengals: WR Tyler Boyd, OLB Vontaze Burfict, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, RB Joe Mixon, DT Josh Tupou, OLB Nick Vigil, OG Christian Westerman
Eagles: CB Rasul Douglas, LB Dannell Ellerbe, WR Marcus Johnson, DE Steven Means, DT Elijah Qualls, RB Wendell Smallwood, OG Stefen Wisniewski
Notable Actives
Seattle: MLB Bobby Wagner
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will return.
New York Giants S Landon Collins has been dealing with an ankle injury is active.
Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph is active against the Bengals.