Colin Kaepernick Wants In On P. Diddy's Possible Panthers Ownership Bid

Colin Kaepernick wants to join a possible bid by P. Diddy for the Carolina Panthers.

By Chris Chavez
December 18, 2017

Sean Combs, best known as the rapper P. Diddy, has made it no secret that he wants to buy the Carolina Panthers after owner Jerry Richardson announced he intends to sell the team in the wake of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct allegations. Diddy said that he would sign Colin Kaepernick to his team but the former 49ers quarterback is hoping to also get in on the ownership group.

On Sunday night, Diddy tweeted, "I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet!"

Kaepernick quote-tweeted Diddy's post with "I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen!"

Kaepernick joins Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who is an avid Panthers fan, as athletes interested in joining a possible bid by Diddy to buy the team. Curry also replied to Diddy's tweet with "I want in!"

This all comes after Richardson, who has owned the Panthers since the NFL expansion in 1993, is being investigated for allegations of sexual misconduct and racist language at work. Hours after an extensive investigation by Sports Illustrated was published, Richardson announced that he was selling the team in a five-paragraph letter on the team's website. He did not specifically address the investigation or allegations against him. SI reported that at least four former employees had settled with the Panthers regarding inappropriate workplace behavior. 

If Diddy were to own the Panthers by himself, he would become the NFL's first majority African-American owner.

