How things can shake up in the NFL playoff picture for Week 16.
The NFL playoff picture will be completed with just just weeks left in the regular NFL season.
Five teams have already clinched playoff spots and six teams have playoff berths on the line in the upcoming week. The NFC field could be filled out completely.
Here are the playoff scenarios for Week 16:
AFC
New England Patriots
The Patriots have already clinched the AFC East. The Patriots can clinch homefield advantage for the AFC playoffs with a win and Pittsburgh Steelers loss as well as a Jaguars loss or tie.
The Patriots can clinch a first-round bye with:
• A Patriots win and Steelers loss
• A Patriots win and a Jaguars loss or tie
• A Patriots tie and Jaguars loss
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers have already clinched the AFC North. The Steelers can clinch a first-round bye with:
• A Steelers win and a Jaguars loss or tie
• A Steelers tie and Jaguars loss
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West with:
• A Chiefs win
• A Chargers loss
• A Chiefs tie and Chargers tie
Tennessee Titans
The Titans can clinch a playoff berth with:
• A Titans win coupled with a Ravens loss and Bills loss
NFC
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles have already clinched the NFC East and a first-round bye. The Eagles can clunch homefield advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with:
• An Eagles win
• A Vikings loss
• An Eagles win and Vikings tie
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings have already clinched the NFC North. Minnesota can clinch a first-round bye with:
• A Vikings win and Panthers loss or tie
• A Vikings tie and Panthers loss plus a Saints loss or tie and a Rams loss or tie
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams can clinch the NFC West with:
• A Rams win or tie
• A Seahawks loss or tie
The Rams can clinch a playoff berth with:
• A Lions loss or tie with a Panthers loss and a Falcons loss
New Orleans Saints
The Saints can clinch the NFC South with:
• A Saints win and Panthers loss
The Saints can clinch a playoff berth with:
• A Saints win or tie
• A Cowboys-Seahawks tie
Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons can clinch a playoff berth with:
• A Falcons win
• A Falcons tie and a Cowboys-Seahawks tie and a Lions loss or tie
Carolina Panthers
The Panthers can clinch a playoff berth with:
• A Panthers win or tie
• A Cowboys-Seahawks tie