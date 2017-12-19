The NFL playoff picture will be completed with just just weeks left in the regular NFL season.

Five teams have already clinched playoff spots and six teams have playoff berths on the line in the upcoming week. The NFC field could be filled out completely.

Here are the playoff scenarios for Week 16:

AFC

New England Patriots

The Patriots have already clinched the AFC East. The Patriots can clinch homefield advantage for the AFC playoffs with a win and Pittsburgh Steelers loss as well as a Jaguars loss or tie.

The Patriots can clinch a first-round bye with:

• A Patriots win and Steelers loss

• A Patriots win and a Jaguars loss or tie

• A Patriots tie and Jaguars loss

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have already clinched the AFC North. The Steelers can clinch a first-round bye with:

• A Steelers win and a Jaguars loss or tie

• A Steelers tie and Jaguars loss

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West with:

• A Chiefs win

• A Chargers loss

• A Chiefs tie and Chargers tie

Tennessee Titans

The Titans can clinch a playoff berth with:

• A Titans win coupled with a Ravens loss and Bills loss

NFC

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have already clinched the NFC East and a first-round bye. The Eagles can clunch homefield advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with:

• An Eagles win

• A Vikings loss

• An Eagles win and Vikings tie

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have already clinched the NFC North. Minnesota can clinch a first-round bye with:

• A Vikings win and Panthers loss or tie

• A Vikings tie and Panthers loss plus a Saints loss or tie and a Rams loss or tie

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams can clinch the NFC West with:

• A Rams win or tie

• A Seahawks loss or tie

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams can clinch the NFC West with:

• A Rams win or tie

• A Seahawks loss or tie

The Rams can clinch a playoff berth with:

• A Lions loss or tie with a Panthers loss and a Falcons loss

New Orleans Saints

The Saints can clinch the NFC South with:

• A Saints win and Panthers loss

The Saints can clinch a playoff berth with:

• A Saints win or tie

• A Cowboys-Seahawks tie

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons can clinch a playoff berth with:

• A Falcons win

• A Falcons tie and a Cowboys-Seahawks tie and a Lions loss or tie

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers can clinch a playoff berth with:

• A Panthers win or tie

• A Cowboys-Seahawks tie