The Texans have added offensive lineman David Quessenberry, who has not played football since 2015 as he's battled non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, to the active 53-man roster. He'll be active when the Texans host the Steelers on Christmas Day.

ESPN's Field Yates first reported the news.

Houston drafted Quessenberry, who played his college ball at San Jose State, in the sixth round of the 2013 draft. He was put on injured reserve with a foot injury and did not appear in a game his first season. In June 2014, he consulted doctors after dealing with a consistent cough and fatigue—that's when he received the cancer diagnosis.

The cancer officially went into remission in February 2015 but he did not complete his treatment until April of this year. After completing the treatment, Quessenberry returned to the Texans for OTAs before this season in May. He was cut on Sept. 2 but was signed to the practice squad, where he remained until now.

Houston's season, which looked so promising with Deshaun Watson at the helm, has devolved into a disappointing mess. Houston has lost four in a row and sits at 4-10, so this is a bright spot in a season that hasn't had many.