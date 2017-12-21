Jaguars fans decided Texans' Jadeveon Clowney's trash talk was literal trash.

On Sunday, Clowney called Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles "trash."

Keep in mind this was after the Texans lost 45–7, and Bortles threw for 326 yards with three touchdowns.

So fans decided to be funny and send Clowney an early Christmas present — trash cans.

I declined the gift wrap option, but did personalize the message. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/yvh8BDzkbO — Future Mrs @EvilZorac (@bonnieupright) December 21, 2017

The Jaguars are 3–0 in their last three games and will head to the postseason for the first time since 2007.

Maybe Clowney will think his trash talk through a little more next time.

