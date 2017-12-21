Jaguars Fans Clap Back at Jadeveon Clowney for Calling Blake Bortles 'Trash' by Sending Trash Cans

Jaguars fans decided Texans' Jadeveon Clowney's trash talk was literal trash.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 21, 2017

On Sunday, Clowney called Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles "trash."

Keep in mind this was after the Texans lost 45–7, and Bortles threw for 326 yards with three touchdowns. 

So fans decided to be funny and send Clowney an early Christmas present — trash cans. 

The Jaguars are 3–0 in their last three games and will head to the postseason for the first time since 2007.

Maybe Clowney will think his trash talk through a little more next time. 
 

