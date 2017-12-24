Andy Reid Celebrated Kansas City's Division Title by Dressing Up as Santa Claus

Merry Christmas from Andy Reid and the Chiefs. 

By Stanley Kay
December 24, 2017

The Chiefs clinched the AFC West by beating the Dolphins on Sunday, which happens to be Christmas Eve. Andy Reid is the coach of the Chiefs. You can see where this is going. 

Reid showed up in the triumphant Kansas City locker room after the game dressed like Santa Claus. Now that I think about it, I've never seen Andy Reid and Santa Claus in the same room at the same time. Hmmm. 

One problem with the theory of Andy Reid as the guy who flies all over the world delivering toys on Christmas Eve: Santa Claus's clock management has to be impeccable. 

