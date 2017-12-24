Twitter Reacts to Controversial Overturned Bills Touchdown Against Patriots

Kelvin Benjamin's touchdown catch was controversially overturned. 

By Stanley Kay
December 24, 2017

Stop me if you've heard this before: Vague NFL rules created a controversy on Sunday. 

Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin appeared to score a touchdown at the end of the first half against the Patriots. But after officials at NFL headquarters reviewed the play, they overturned it—despite the fact there was no clear evidence that the play was not a touchdown, as is the standard for reversing a call. 

Someone get Dean Blandino on the phone, because Twitter is demanding answers. Here's the NFL's official line, as of now. 

Needless to say, not everyone agreed with that assessment. 

Here's Blandino's take, for what it's worth. 

The Bills ended up kicking a field goal to tie the score at 13 points apiece entering halftime. 

