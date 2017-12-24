Stop me if you've heard this before: Vague NFL rules created a controversy on Sunday.

Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin appeared to score a touchdown at the end of the first half against the Patriots. But after officials at NFL headquarters reviewed the play, they overturned it—despite the fact there was no clear evidence that the play was not a touchdown, as is the standard for reversing a call.

Kelvin Benjamin doesn't get credit for the TD catch. Had his foot and toe scrape but not given possession during that brief time. pic.twitter.com/7QyCvPOE1a — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) December 24, 2017

Someone get Dean Blandino on the phone, because Twitter is demanding answers. Here's the NFL's official line, as of now.

In #BUFvsNE, when Kelvin Benjamin gains control, his left foot is off the ground. The receiver only has one foot down in bounds with control. Therefore, it is an incomplete pass. -AL — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) December 24, 2017

Needless to say, not everyone agreed with that assessment.

Ridiculous micromanaging overturn in New England. Replay is out of control. — Peter King (@SI_PeterKing) December 24, 2017

The standard has changed. There is no way the NFL can say that replay reversals are based on “clear and obvious” after that Bills TD overturned. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) December 24, 2017

Patriots D looking good! pic.twitter.com/Ltwbgxi7r8 — Jason Gay (@jasongay) December 24, 2017

Wow. Amazed that Benjamin TD was overturned. Didn't not appear to be "clear and obvious" enough to overturn. They've turned TD's into 3 act plays. It's unbelievable. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 24, 2017

um, that's garbage. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 24, 2017

one thing that's become increasingly clear this season: the refs no longer need "conclusive" evidence to overturn a call. everything's fair game. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 24, 2017

Yep. This was not a catch rule discussion. This was an absolute botching of the application of instant replay. If you don’t have incontrovertible video evidence, you’re not supposed to overturn the call on the field. That was absolutely terrible. https://t.co/n4lLTYgy1y — Adam Amin (@adamamin) December 24, 2017

You are kidding me!!! No way that is not a TD catch by Benjamin. That was an AWFUL decision by the officials. #Bills got shafted there. — Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) December 24, 2017

Just saw the Kelvin Benjamin TD catch that was overturned in New England.



I want to punch the #NFL in the face. — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) December 24, 2017

Just give Kelvin Benjamin the touchdown. It's Christmas Eve, for goodness sakes! — Bette Marston (@bettemarston) December 24, 2017

I like that NFL headquarters is making the calls. But the league needs to look long and hard at Al Riveron this offseason. Not sure he's up to the task — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 24, 2017

Apparently, the end zone catch by Kelvin Benjamin was secured after the toe dragged in the end zone. That is the only explanation I can offer. I really question how centralized replay can possibly reverse the TD without at least going with "stands" at worst. Terrible. #BUFvsNE — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs (@footballzebras) December 24, 2017

I welcome all conspiracy theory discussion related to the #NFL officials catering to the #Patriots. A compelling body of evidence is building. — Ken LaVicka (@KLV1063) December 24, 2017

Here's Blandino's take, for what it's worth.

In New England, the issue is whether Benjamin had control with left foot down. Did not see anything clear & obvious to the contrary.



Video coming soon... — Dean Blandino (@DeanBlandino) December 24, 2017

The Bills ended up kicking a field goal to tie the score at 13 points apiece entering halftime.