Jon Gruden has reached out to possible assistant coaches and friends in the coaching industry to discuss a return to the NFL, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be Gruden's preferred landing spot, if the team decides to part ways with coach Dirk Koetter. The Buccaneers are 4–10 on the season.

Gruden has not coached since 2008 and has been working as an analyst with ESPN for Monday Night Football. Last month, he said that he is keeping his options open about a possible return to the sidelines.

Grumors on @NFLGameDay: Jon Gruden is reaching out to possible assistants as many wonder if this year is different, while Jay Gruden is a top target for the #Bengals -- if available. pic.twitter.com/ZVvniD5nvr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2017

"The Bucs have often swung big," Rapoport said on the air. "They'd have to give up a lot of money to outbid ESPN and pay Gruden what he would want – something worth it to come back to coaching. As a source close to him told me, this year may actually be different."