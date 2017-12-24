If you turned on the Jets' Week 16 game against the Chargers a couple minutes late (or you elected to skip watching for some unfathomable reason), you missed the best play in football: the surprise onside kick to open a game.

The Jets surprised the Chargers by deploying the onside kick on the opening kickoff.

Now that's the way to start a ballgame. #LACvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/fa3Jn6JUkL — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 24, 2017

It's not quite as bold when you're 5–9 and playing for nothing, but the surprise onside kick still requires some serious courage. The Jets are the second team to try an onside kick to open a game this year and the first to successfully recover the ball, according to NFL Research.

The Chargers (7-7) are still in the playoff hunt, one game behind the Chiefs in the AFC West.