WATCH: Jets Open Game with Successful Onside Kick

The Jets hit the Chargers with a surprise onside kick to open the game. 

By Stanley Kay
December 24, 2017

If you turned on the Jets' Week 16 game against the Chargers a couple minutes late (or you elected to skip watching for some unfathomable reason), you missed the best play in football: the surprise onside kick to open a game. 

The Jets surprised the Chargers by deploying the onside kick on the opening kickoff. 

It's not quite as bold when you're 5–9 and playing for nothing, but the surprise onside kick still requires some serious courage. The Jets are the second team to try an onside kick to open a game this year and the first to successfully recover the ball, according to NFL Research

The Chargers (7-7) are still in the playoff hunt, one game behind the Chiefs in the AFC West. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters