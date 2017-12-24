New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is active and will play against the Atlanta Falcons despite being added to the injury report on Saturday.

Thomas was reportedly nursing a hamstring injury late in the week and was listed as questionable.

Here are some other notable players that are active and inactive for Sunday's games.

Inactives

Bears: Tom Compton, Rashaad Coward, Deiondre' Hall, Taquan Mizzell, Mark Sanchez, Adam Shaheen, Josh Sitton

​Bills: Breon Borders, E.J. Gaines, Andre Holmes, Conor McDermott, John Miller, Brandon Reilly, Logan Thomas, Kelvin Benjamin, Nick O'Leary, Kyle Williams

​Bengals: Andrew Billings, Cody Core, Justin Murray, Cedric Ogbuehi, KeVarae Russell, Josh Tupou, Jarveon Williams, George Iloka

​Broncos: Jamaal Charles, JJ Dielman, Michael Hunter, Brendan Langley, Cody Latimer, Emmanuel Sanders, Elijah Wilkinson, Paxton Lynch

​Browns: Brein Boldy-Clahoun, Jeremy Cash, Geoff Gray, Matt Hazel, Cody Kessler, Marcus Martin, B.W. Webb, Jamar Taylor

Buccaneers: Robert Ayers, Adam Gettis, Ryna Griffin, Nigel Harris, DeSean Jackson, Pat O'Connor, Ryan Smith, Cameron Brate, Lavonte David, Gerald McCoy, Ryan Russell

Chargers: Jeremiah Attaochu, Sean Culkin, Geremy Davis, Cardale Jones, Corey Liuget, Russell Okung, Denzel Perryman, Joe Barksdale, Austin Ekeler

​Chiefs: Tyler Bray, Parker Ehinger, Phillip Gaines, Justin Hamilton, Leon III McQuay, Keith Reaser, Ramik Wilson, Justin Houston

Dolphins: Isaac Asiata, Thomas Duarte, Matt Moore, Eric Smith, Crdrea Tankersley, Michael Thomas, Damien Williams

Falcons: Sean Harlow, Andy Levitre, Leon McFadden, Deji Olatoye, Eric Saubert, Sean Witherspoon, Nick Williams

Jets: Freddie Bishop, Jeremy Clark, Ben Ijalana, Akeem Judd, Rashard Robinson, Muhammad Wilkerson, Brian Winters, Matt Forte, Wesley Johnson, Elijah McGuire

Lions: Rodney Coe, T.J. Lang, Bradley Marquez, Travis Swanson, Ricky Wagner, Dwayne Washington, Zach Zenner, Brian Mihalik

Patriots: Alan Branch, Rex Burkhead, Cole Croston, Chris Hogan, Trevor Reilly, Kyle Van Noy, James White

Panthers: Alex Armah, Garrett Gilbert, LaDarius Gunter, Zach Moore, Russell Shepard, Trai Turner, Greg Van Roten, Mario Addison, Devin Funchess, Tyler Larsen, Shaq Thompson

Rams: Mark Barron, Justin Davis, Lance Dunbar, Kasim Edebali, Isaiah Johnson, Matt Longacre, Cornelius Lucas

Redskins: Ryan Anderson, DeAngelo Hall, Maurice Harris, Kenny Hillard, Kyle Kalis, Demetrius Thaney, Jamison Crowder, Kenall Fuller, Terrell McClain, Morgan Moses, Samaje Perine

​Saints: Austin Carr, Garrett Griffin, Trey Hendrickson, Michael Hoomanawanui, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Cameron Tom, Jonathan Williams, Michael Thomas

Titans: Josh Carraway, Harry Douglas, Demontre Hurst, David King, Corey Levin, Logan Ryan, Brandon Weeden

​Notable Active Players

Dolphins: DeVante Parker

Redskins: Samaje Perine

Saints: Michael Thomas