Week 16 Actives/Inactives: Saints' Michael Thomas Active vs. Falcons

A list of players active and inactive for Week 16 games.

By Chris Chavez
December 24, 2017

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is active and will play against the Atlanta Falcons despite being added to the injury report on Saturday.

Thomas was reportedly nursing a hamstring injury late in the week and was listed as questionable.

Here are some other notable players that are active and inactive for Sunday's games.

Inactives

Bears: Tom Compton, Rashaad Coward, Deiondre' Hall, Taquan Mizzell, Mark Sanchez, Adam Shaheen, Josh Sitton

​Bills: Breon Borders, E.J. Gaines, Andre Holmes, Conor McDermott, John Miller, Brandon Reilly, Logan Thomas, Kelvin Benjamin, Nick O'Leary, Kyle Williams

​Bengals: Andrew Billings, Cody Core, Justin Murray, Cedric Ogbuehi, KeVarae Russell, Josh Tupou, Jarveon Williams, George Iloka

​Broncos: Jamaal Charles, JJ Dielman, Michael Hunter, Brendan Langley, Cody Latimer, Emmanuel Sanders, Elijah Wilkinson, Paxton Lynch

​Browns: Brein Boldy-Clahoun, Jeremy Cash, Geoff Gray, Matt Hazel, Cody Kessler, Marcus Martin, B.W. Webb, Jamar Taylor

Buccaneers: Robert Ayers, Adam Gettis, Ryna Griffin, Nigel Harris, DeSean Jackson, Pat O'Connor, Ryan Smith, Cameron Brate, Lavonte David, Gerald McCoy, Ryan Russell

Chargers: Jeremiah Attaochu, Sean Culkin, Geremy Davis, Cardale Jones, Corey Liuget, Russell Okung, Denzel Perryman, Joe Barksdale, Austin Ekeler

​Chiefs: Tyler Bray, Parker Ehinger, Phillip Gaines, Justin Hamilton, Leon III McQuay, Keith Reaser, Ramik Wilson, Justin Houston

Dolphins: Isaac Asiata, Thomas Duarte, Matt Moore, Eric Smith, Crdrea Tankersley, Michael Thomas, Damien Williams

Falcons: Sean Harlow, Andy Levitre, Leon McFadden, Deji Olatoye, Eric Saubert, Sean Witherspoon, Nick Williams

Jets: Freddie Bishop, Jeremy Clark, Ben Ijalana, Akeem Judd, Rashard Robinson, Muhammad Wilkerson, Brian Winters, Matt Forte, Wesley Johnson, Elijah McGuire

Lions: Rodney Coe, T.J. Lang, Bradley Marquez, Travis Swanson, Ricky Wagner, Dwayne Washington, Zach Zenner, Brian Mihalik

Patriots: Alan Branch, Rex Burkhead, Cole Croston, Chris Hogan, Trevor Reilly, Kyle Van Noy, James White

Panthers: Alex Armah, Garrett Gilbert, LaDarius Gunter, Zach Moore, Russell Shepard, Trai Turner, Greg Van Roten, Mario Addison, Devin Funchess, Tyler Larsen, Shaq Thompson

Rams: Mark Barron, Justin Davis, Lance Dunbar, Kasim Edebali, Isaiah Johnson, Matt Longacre, Cornelius Lucas

Redskins: Ryan Anderson, DeAngelo Hall, Maurice Harris, Kenny Hillard, Kyle Kalis, Demetrius Thaney, Jamison Crowder, Kenall Fuller, Terrell McClain, Morgan Moses, Samaje Perine

​Saints: Austin Carr, Garrett Griffin, Trey Hendrickson, Michael Hoomanawanui, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Cameron Tom, Jonathan Williams, Michael Thomas

Titans: Josh Carraway, Harry Douglas, Demontre Hurst, David King, Corey Levin, Logan Ryan, Brandon Weeden

​Notable Active Players

Dolphins: DeVante Parker

Redskins: Samaje Perine

Saints: Michael Thomas

