A list of players active and inactive for Week 16 games.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is active and will play against the Atlanta Falcons despite being added to the injury report on Saturday.
Thomas was reportedly nursing a hamstring injury late in the week and was listed as questionable.
Here are some other notable players that are active and inactive for Sunday's games.
Inactives
Bears: Tom Compton, Rashaad Coward, Deiondre' Hall, Taquan Mizzell, Mark Sanchez, Adam Shaheen, Josh Sitton
Bills: Breon Borders, E.J. Gaines, Andre Holmes, Conor McDermott, John Miller, Brandon Reilly, Logan Thomas, Kelvin Benjamin, Nick O'Leary, Kyle Williams
Bengals: Andrew Billings, Cody Core, Justin Murray, Cedric Ogbuehi, KeVarae Russell, Josh Tupou, Jarveon Williams, George Iloka
Broncos: Jamaal Charles, JJ Dielman, Michael Hunter, Brendan Langley, Cody Latimer, Emmanuel Sanders, Elijah Wilkinson, Paxton Lynch
Browns: Brein Boldy-Clahoun, Jeremy Cash, Geoff Gray, Matt Hazel, Cody Kessler, Marcus Martin, B.W. Webb, Jamar Taylor
Buccaneers: Robert Ayers, Adam Gettis, Ryna Griffin, Nigel Harris, DeSean Jackson, Pat O'Connor, Ryan Smith, Cameron Brate, Lavonte David, Gerald McCoy, Ryan Russell
Chargers: Jeremiah Attaochu, Sean Culkin, Geremy Davis, Cardale Jones, Corey Liuget, Russell Okung, Denzel Perryman, Joe Barksdale, Austin Ekeler
Chiefs: Tyler Bray, Parker Ehinger, Phillip Gaines, Justin Hamilton, Leon III McQuay, Keith Reaser, Ramik Wilson, Justin Houston
Dolphins: Isaac Asiata, Thomas Duarte, Matt Moore, Eric Smith, Crdrea Tankersley, Michael Thomas, Damien Williams
Falcons: Sean Harlow, Andy Levitre, Leon McFadden, Deji Olatoye, Eric Saubert, Sean Witherspoon, Nick Williams
Jets: Freddie Bishop, Jeremy Clark, Ben Ijalana, Akeem Judd, Rashard Robinson, Muhammad Wilkerson, Brian Winters, Matt Forte, Wesley Johnson, Elijah McGuire
Lions: Rodney Coe, T.J. Lang, Bradley Marquez, Travis Swanson, Ricky Wagner, Dwayne Washington, Zach Zenner, Brian Mihalik
Patriots: Alan Branch, Rex Burkhead, Cole Croston, Chris Hogan, Trevor Reilly, Kyle Van Noy, James White
Panthers: Alex Armah, Garrett Gilbert, LaDarius Gunter, Zach Moore, Russell Shepard, Trai Turner, Greg Van Roten, Mario Addison, Devin Funchess, Tyler Larsen, Shaq Thompson
Rams: Mark Barron, Justin Davis, Lance Dunbar, Kasim Edebali, Isaiah Johnson, Matt Longacre, Cornelius Lucas
Redskins: Ryan Anderson, DeAngelo Hall, Maurice Harris, Kenny Hillard, Kyle Kalis, Demetrius Thaney, Jamison Crowder, Kenall Fuller, Terrell McClain, Morgan Moses, Samaje Perine
Saints: Austin Carr, Garrett Griffin, Trey Hendrickson, Michael Hoomanawanui, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Cameron Tom, Jonathan Williams, Michael Thomas
Titans: Josh Carraway, Harry Douglas, Demontre Hurst, David King, Corey Levin, Logan Ryan, Brandon Weeden
Notable Active Players
Dolphins: DeVante Parker
Redskins: Samaje Perine
Saints: Michael Thomas