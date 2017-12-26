Tom Brady Says He is Happy for Jimmy Garoppolo

Tom Brady praises Jimmy Garoppolo: “He’s done a great job" with 49ers

By Scooby Axson
December 26, 2017

Tom Brady says he is happy for the success that his former backup Jimmy Garoppolo is having with the San Francisco 49ers.

Garoppolo was traded at the end of October for a 2018 second-round draft pick and has won each of his four starts with his new team.

“He’s done a great job," Brady said on WEEI. "You go in there and get the opportunity to play and win games, that is what we are all here for. It was good to see and good for them to beat Jacksonville, that really helped us. I am really happy for Jimmy and he’s worked really hard. It shows up when he goes out there and plays really well.”

NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo at the Helm of a Late-Season Revivial in San Francisco

Brady said it is a credit to Garoppolo that he is taking advantage of those opportunities and being successful.

This season, Garoppolo is completing 69% of his passes for 1,268 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

"You do what you can with the opportunities you get. I think it is great for any player and anyone who has been in the Patriots system to watch how the coaches prepare the players," Brady said. "There is obviously a high standard and high expectations for us every time we take the field. Anytime you’re in a winning environment, that definitely helps and I think guys really enjoy that. You take what you can and use that in other places if that is where you go."

