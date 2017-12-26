The NFL playoff picture will be finalized on Sunday as teams look to clinch the final few playoff spots.

The New England Patriots have clinch the AFC East and a first-round bye. The Pittsburgh Steelers have clinched the AFC North and a first-round bye. Home-field advantage is still up for grabs. The Jacksonville Jaguars and

The Philadelphia Eagles have clinched the NFC East and home-field advantage. The Minnesota Vikings have clinched the NFC North. The Los Angeles Rams clinched the NFC West. The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers have secured playoff berths.

Here are the scenarios and outcomes to monitor:

NFC

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings can clinch a first-round bye with:

1) A Vikings win or tie

2) A Panthers loss or tie

3) A Saints wins

4) A Rams win

New Orleans Saints

The Saints can clinch the NFC South with:

1) A Saints win

2) A Panthers loss

3) A Saints tie + Panthers tie

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers can clinch the NFC South with:

1) A Panthers win + Saints loss or tie

2) A Panthers tie + Saints loss

The Panthers can clinch a first-round bye with:

1) A Panthers win + Saints loss or tie + Vikings loss + Rams loss or tie

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons can clinch a playoff berth with:

1) A Falcons win

2) A Seahawks loss

3) A Falcons tie + Seahawks tie

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks can clinch a playoff berth with:

1) A Seahawks win + Falcons loss or tie

2) A Seahawks tie + Falcons loss

AFC

New England Patriots

The Patriots clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs with:

1) A Patriots win

2) A Steelers loss

3) A Patriots tie and a Steelers tie

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers clinch home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with:

1) A Steelers win + Patriots loss or tie

2) A Steelers tie and Patriots loss

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with:

1) A Ravens win or tie

2) A Bills loss or tie

3) A Titans loss or tie

Tennessee Titans

The Titans can clinch a playoff berth with:

1) A Titans win

2) A Titans tie _ Bills loss or tie + Chargers loss or tie

3) Bills loss + Chargers loss

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers can clinch a playoff berth with:

1) A Chargers win + Titans loss or tie + Bills loss or tie

2) A Chargers win + Titans loss or tie + Ravens win or tie

3) A Chargers tie + Titans loss + Bills loss or tie

Buffalo Bills

The Bills can clinch a playoff berth with:

1) A Bills win + Ravens loss

2) A Bills win + Chargers loss or tie + Titans loss or tie

3) A Bills tie + Chargers loss + Titans loss