A complete look at the playoff scenarios for Week 17.
The NFL playoff picture will be finalized on Sunday as teams look to clinch the final few playoff spots.
The New England Patriots have clinch the AFC East and a first-round bye. The Pittsburgh Steelers have clinched the AFC North and a first-round bye. Home-field advantage is still up for grabs. The Jacksonville Jaguars and
The Philadelphia Eagles have clinched the NFC East and home-field advantage. The Minnesota Vikings have clinched the NFC North. The Los Angeles Rams clinched the NFC West. The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers have secured playoff berths.
Here are the scenarios and outcomes to monitor:
NFC
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings can clinch a first-round bye with:
1) A Vikings win or tie
2) A Panthers loss or tie
3) A Saints wins
4) A Rams win
New Orleans Saints
The Saints can clinch the NFC South with:
1) A Saints win
2) A Panthers loss
3) A Saints tie + Panthers tie
Carolina Panthers
The Panthers can clinch the NFC South with:
1) A Panthers win + Saints loss or tie
2) A Panthers tie + Saints loss
The Panthers can clinch a first-round bye with:
1) A Panthers win + Saints loss or tie + Vikings loss + Rams loss or tie
Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons can clinch a playoff berth with:
1) A Falcons win
2) A Seahawks loss
3) A Falcons tie + Seahawks tie
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks can clinch a playoff berth with:
1) A Seahawks win + Falcons loss or tie
2) A Seahawks tie + Falcons loss
AFC
New England Patriots
The Patriots clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs with:
1) A Patriots win
2) A Steelers loss
3) A Patriots tie and a Steelers tie
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers clinch home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with:
1) A Steelers win + Patriots loss or tie
2) A Steelers tie and Patriots loss
Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with:
1) A Ravens win or tie
2) A Bills loss or tie
3) A Titans loss or tie
Tennessee Titans
The Titans can clinch a playoff berth with:
1) A Titans win
2) A Titans tie _ Bills loss or tie + Chargers loss or tie
3) Bills loss + Chargers loss
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers can clinch a playoff berth with:
1) A Chargers win + Titans loss or tie + Bills loss or tie
2) A Chargers win + Titans loss or tie + Ravens win or tie
3) A Chargers tie + Titans loss + Bills loss or tie
Buffalo Bills
The Bills can clinch a playoff berth with:
1) A Bills win + Ravens loss
2) A Bills win + Chargers loss or tie + Titans loss or tie
3) A Bills tie + Chargers loss + Titans loss