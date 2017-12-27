Who will be the next Sean McVay?

That’s what NFL general managers and owners are scrambling to figure out this week as we rapidly approach Black Monday, where some analysts have projected up to 10 coaching changes on the horizon. The Giants opening is already confirmed while strong reports have suggested that Marvin Lewis is on his way out in Cincinnati. Speculation on openings in Indianapolis, Houston, Cleveland, Arizona, Chicago, Tampa Bay and more will rise to a boil once teams play their final games of the season.

The interesting component about this year: I never remember a time where consumers have had such a direct influence on decisions made by teams. Giants fans essentially overturned a quarterback succession plan in December. University of Tennessee fans managed to nix the Greg Schiano hire before the contract was locked up.

In that spirit, we wonder: Who do you like out of the first-time head coaching crop? Obviously, names like Josh McDaniels and Jim Schwartz will dominate Black Monday discussion, but we’re curious from a fan perspective what unproven entities would be most attractive in 2018? Cast your vote here. We’ll have the final results in Friday’s Morning Huddle Newsletter. Not subscribed? Click here to find out how you can get the best of MMQB delivered to your inbox every morning.

