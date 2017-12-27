Ryan Leaf on Rebuilding his Life

Quickly

  • Ryan Leaf, the second pick of the 1998 draft, on rebuilding his life after more than two years in prison.
By Peter King
December 27, 2017

For this week's Christmas conversation, I spoke with Ryan Leaf, the second pick (behind Peyton Manning) in the 1998 NFL Draft. A redemptive Leaf talks about competing with Manning to be the top pick in the draft two decades ago, crashing-and-burning out of the NFL, and on his life careening out of control after his ill-fated football career. He details a harrowing experience at a prize fight in Las Vegas, and explains how he is rebuilding his life after more than two years in prison. Leaf looks back at the last 20 years and is focusing now on embracing his second chance at life by advising both addicts and football players. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters