Ryan Leaf on Rebuilding his Life

For this week's Christmas conversation, I spoke with Ryan Leaf, the second pick (behind Peyton Manning) in the 1998 NFL Draft. A redemptive Leaf talks about competing with Manning to be the top pick in the draft two decades ago, crashing-and-burning out of the NFL, and on his life careening out of control after his ill-fated football career. He details a harrowing experience at a prize fight in Las Vegas, and explains how he is rebuilding his life after more than two years in prison. Leaf looks back at the last 20 years and is focusing now on embracing his second chance at life by advising both addicts and football players.