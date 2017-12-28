Giants To Name Dave Gettleman As New General Manager

Dave Gettleman is coming back to New York.

By Chris Chavez
December 28, 2017

The New York Giants will name former Panther general manager Dave Gettleman as the team's next general manager, the team announced.

Gettleman spent 15 years in the Giants front office as the a scout in 1998, the team's personnel director from 1999 to 2001 and then a senior pro personnel analyst in 2012.He will replace Jerry Reese, who was fired in early December along with head coach Ben McAdoo.

“Given where we are as a team, we thought it was important to bring in someone with experience as a General Manager and a proven track record,” Giants president John Mara and chairman Steve Tisch said in a statement. “Dave’s experience is unparalleled. He did an outstanding job as general manager in Carolina, and he was vital to our success during his tenure here. Dave is going to bring his own approach to our organization in how we draft and acquire players through free agency.”

Gettleman was considered the runner-up before Reese was hired as general manager in 2007. Reese won two Super Bowls as the Giants general manager.

The Panthers are 40–23–1 and have a Super Bowl 50 appearance under Gettleman's four seasons as general manager. He was fired by the team in July after disagreements with others within the organization.

The Giants are 2–13 on the season.

