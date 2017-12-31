NFL Coaching Rumors: Raiders Targeting Jon Gruden; Fox, Caldwell, Pagano Likely Out

Get the latest on all rumors and news concerning possible NFL coaching changes.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 31, 2017

The end to the NFL season is upon us and that means some teams will be looking to make changes with their head coaches.

The Jets have already extended the contracts of coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan after exceeding many expectations this season and getting to five wins before the last game of the season. On the flip side, the Giants have already terminated former coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese after 12 games this year.

For teams like the Raiders, Colts, Lions, Bears, Cardinals and Bengals, rumors have started to circulate about whether or not their coaches will return next season.

Check out the latest news and rumors surrounding the NFL coaching carousel below.

News and Rumors

• The Raiders are interested in bringing back Jon Gruden as head coach and could offer him an ownership stake. (Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, ESPN.com)

• The Colts will likely fire coach Chuck Pagano. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Marvin Lewis is likely done with the Bengals when his contract expires after Sunday's game. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• With a loss to the Jaguars, Mike Mularkey could be fired by the Titans. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Lions will likely let go coach Jim Caldwell and could look to replace him with Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Bears are expected to fire John Fox. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

