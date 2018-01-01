Report: Jon Gruden Expected to Become Raiders Head Coach

Jon Gruden is expected to return to Oakland and be named the Raiders head coach.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 01, 2018

Jon Gruden is expected to return to Oakland and be named the Raiders head coach, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Gruden coached Oakland from 1998–2001, where he went 38–26. He currently works as an ESPN analyst.

Gruden would replace Jack Del Rio who was fired Sunday following the team's loss to the Chargers. 

Del Rio had signed a four-year contract extension last February after Oakland ended a 13-year playoff drought with a 12-win season.

''He told me he loved me and appreciated all that I did, but felt like we weren't going in the right direction,'' Del Rio said.

The Raiders finished this season at 6–10. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

 

NFL

