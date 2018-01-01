Lions Coach Jim Caldwell Fired

By Charlotte Carroll
January 01, 2018

The Lions have fired head coach Jim Caldwell ​after his fourth season with the team, the team announced Monday.

The Lions beat the Packers 35–11 in Sunday's season finale. The move was expected after Detroit was eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to Cincinnati in Week 16. 

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia could be the replacement. 

Caldwell went 36–28 overall with the Lions. ​

Detroit went 9–7 this season and will pick 20th in the upcoming draft. Caldwell had three winning seasons in his four years, but missed the playoffs twice in the past three seasons. The Lions made the playoffs last year and in 2014 under Caldwell, losing both in the Wild Card round. The Lions haven't won a playoff game since 1991.

Caldwell received a contract extension earlier this year, but NFL Network reported it was just a one-year extension with options.

