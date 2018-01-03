It was a historic season for the Browns, so naturally there will be a celebration for the team joining one of the most exclusive clubs in the NFL history.

In November, Browns fan Chris McNeil revealed that he had permission from the city to host a "Perfect Season" parade if the Browns went 0-16. On the last day of 2017, Cleveland did just that thanks to a gut-wrenching 28-24 loss to the Steelers. So, on Saturday, Jan. 6, the same day the NFL postseason begins, there will be a parade in honor of the winless Browns.

The parade will take place at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium at noon. There is a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of essentials for the parade such as security, parade fees and insurance, but any leftover funds will be donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

The parade route is a big circle around the stadium that starts and ends on the southwest side of the stadium at the corner of Alfred Lerner Way and Erieside Avenue. People can register to participate in the parade and enter for a chance to be named the "Perfect Season" Parade Queen at brownsparade.com.

There are also shirts available to honor the occasion, and part of the proceeds will go to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, according to McNeil.

If all of this doesn't prove this is a legitimate celebration of the 0-16 season, Excedrin and Farmers Only have tagged on as sponsors, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell.

