Watch: Rob Gronkowski Is Hosting a Comedy Special on Showtime

Gronk host. Gronk joke. Gronk laugh.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 03, 2018

Although the Patriots have a bye for the opening round of the NFL postseason, Rob Gronkowski will still be on your television screen this weekend.

The All-Pro tight end will not be playing football, but instead will be on stage hosting Showtime's Unsportsmanlike Comedy with Rob Gronkowski, which premiers Friday, Jan. 5.

The comedy special will run about an hour and starts at 10 p.m. EST. It will feature sets from comedians Juston McKinney, Finesse Mitchell, Jay Larson, John Caparulo and Lenny Clarke.

Check out a preview for the special below.

If only this was a live show, because then Gronkowski could talk about how nice his season was—1,084 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 69 catches.

 

