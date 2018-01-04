Ex-NFL LB Turned Teacher Aaron Maybin Is Helping Get Heat In Baltimore Schools

Aaron Maybin now works as a teacher at Baltimore's Matthew A. Henson Elementary School where some classrooms are without heat this winter.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 04, 2018

Former NFL linebacker Aaron Maybin, who works as a teacher at Baltimore's Matthew A. Henson Elementary School,  is helping to raise money and awareness for Baltimore City Public Schools currently operating without heat.

On Wednesday, Maybin and a slew of other Baltimore educators posted on social media about schools lacking heat and lights but still requiring students to attend classes. Maybin also posted a video on Twitter of himself and some of his students discussing not having heat in their classroom.

"All the money in the world for building jails," Maybin wrote in one of his tweets. "But not enough for basic school necessities."

As people reached out to Maybin asking how they could help, he pointed them toward a GoFundMe page started by Coppin State senior Samierra Jones that is looking to raise $20,000 to get space heaters and winter clothes for students. The GoFundMe has already raised nearly $14,000 in one day.

With schools closed Thursday, Maybin said he will be out collecting items the students need.

Maybin, a Baltimore native, spent four seasons in the NFL from 2009-2012. He played the first two years of his career with the Bills and the last two with the Jets.

