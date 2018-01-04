Former NFL linebacker Aaron Maybin, who works as a teacher at Baltimore's Matthew A. Henson Elementary School, is helping to raise money and awareness for Baltimore City Public Schools currently operating without heat.

On Wednesday, Maybin and a slew of other Baltimore educators posted on social media about schools lacking heat and lights but still requiring students to attend classes. Maybin also posted a video on Twitter of himself and some of his students discussing not having heat in their classroom.

"All the money in the world for building jails," Maybin wrote in one of his tweets. "But not enough for basic school necessities."

As people reached out to Maybin asking how they could help, he pointed them toward a GoFundMe page started by Coppin State senior Samierra Jones that is looking to raise $20,000 to get space heaters and winter clothes for students. The GoFundMe has already raised nearly $14,000 in one day.

With schools closed Thursday, Maybin said he will be out collecting items the students need.

To all my fellow #Baltimore educators that are teaching in class rooms with no light or no heat, remember what our students are dealing with also trying to learn in these conditions. They need our best effort — Aaron Maybin (@AaronMMaybin) January 3, 2018

It's really ridiculous the kind of environment we place our children into and expect them to get an education. I got two classes in one room, kids are freezing, Lights are off. No computers. We're doing our best but our kids don't deserve this. — Aaron Maybin (@AaronMMaybin) January 3, 2018

All the money in the world for building jails. But not enough for basic public school necessities https://t.co/d2cl0xiSNX — Aaron Maybin (@AaronMMaybin) January 3, 2018

To everyone that has been asking me how they can help with the classes that are currently without heat, these are women that I know that are raising money to buy space heaters to help Keep our kids warm until we work out a solution. https://t.co/f1n2PfSH0U — Aaron Maybin (@AaronMMaybin) January 3, 2018

Update: yesterday we raised 8,000$ of our $20,000 goal to get space heaters and winter coats for the kids in the affected schools. Thank you to everyone that has donated so far. Let's keep this going. School is closed today so I will be collecting items myself. pic.twitter.com/ryRbiJXuyt — Aaron Maybin (@AaronMMaybin) January 4, 2018

Maybin, a Baltimore native, spent four seasons in the NFL from 2009-2012. He played the first two years of his career with the Bills and the last two with the Jets.