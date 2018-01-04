LeSean McCoy Injury News: Latest on Bills RB’s Playoff Status

Will LeSean McCoy play against the Jaguars? The latest news on his ankle injury. 

By Dan Gartland
January 04, 2018

The Bills could be without star running back LeSean McCoy in Sunday’s playoff game against the Jaguars. 

McCoy sprained his ankle in Buffalo’s Week 17 win over the Dolphins and had to be taken off the field on a cart. X-rays were negative but he had on a walking boot in the locker room after the game. 

There is a chance that McCoy plays on Sunday but he won’t be at 100%, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. McCoy will be receiving constant treatment on the ankle but he has yet to practice this week. 

McCoy did briefly take the field for practice on Thursday but left after team stretches.

Losing McCoy would be a big blow to the Bills, who will be playing in their first playoff game in 19 years. McCoy was fourth in the NFL in rushing yards this season with 1,138 and second in carries with 287.

Mike Tolbert backed up McCoy this season and carried 66 times for 247 yards but journeyman Marcus Murphy is expected to be the primary ballcarrier on Sunday if McCoy can’t go. 

