Saints DE Cameron Jordan Trolls Cam Newton By Sending Wine to Panthers' Stadium

Does it still count as trolling if the person on the receiving end can enjoy it?

By Khadrice Rollins
January 08, 2018

Cameron Jordan really wants Cam Newton to remember who eliminated him from the playoffs this season.

The Saints knocked off the Panthers Sunday 31-26 to end Carolina's season and the All-Pro defensive end wanted to acknowledge the occasion with a little something special. 

Jordan and Newton had exchanged words through the media earlier in the season after Jordan called out Newton's Coachella outfit. Jordan said Newton was wearing a "grandma hat" and a "onesie" and Newton decided to take the high-road and volunteered to send Jordan "some sauce" if he gave him his address.

Well, after the Saints picked up their third win against the Panthers this season, Jordan took the opportunity to send Newton "some sauce" in the form of wine to help the quarterback enjoy the start of his offseason.

Sending your enemy a bottle of wine with your name on it might be the best troll of 2018 and we're barely a week into the year.

It gets better from here though. The winery responded to the tweet and reached out to Jordan to come enjoy a stay at the winery.

So Jordan gets to experience the joy of defeating a division rival three times in one season and knocking that same team out of the playoffs, along with a trip to a winery because he insisted on being petty about his victory. Talk about a win-win-win scenario.

Next up for the Saints is a visit to Minnesota to play the Vikings Sunday with a shot at the NFC title on the line. Think Jordan would bother sending Case Kennum a bottle if New Orleans wins again?

[h/t Deadspin]

