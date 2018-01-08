New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says he plans to be on the same sidelines he has roamed for the past 18 years after reports on a rift between him, owner Robert Kraft and quarterback Tom Brady came to light in an ESPN.com article last week.

When asked a question about his job security with the Patriots and if he planned on being back next year Belichick said, "Absolutely."

Kraft told the MMQB last weekend that he also expects Belichick to be with New England next season.

"When you're lucky enough to have someone exceptional, you let them do their job and you get out of the way," Kraft told TheMMQB. "... Until Monday at the trade deadline — I believe that was Oct. 30 — the last time I talked to Bill about Jimmy's situation was in a group with Bill, [club president] Jonathan [Kraft], [director of player personnel] Nick Caserio ... a small group of us, I think in June. That is the last time I talked to Bill about it. I would see Nick occasionally and say, 'Anything going on?'

An ESPN.com article last week implied that the situation with the team was so bad, it might be the last year that Brady, Kraft, and Belichick will be together. New England has won five Super Bowl championships in the time the trio has been a part of the franchise.

There was also speculation about Belichick being interested in the vacant New York Giants job. Beliclick didn't exactly clear any speculation on that front.

"Right now, my interest is trying to do the best I can for our football team to get ready for Saturday night against Tennessee," he said.

The Patriots, who have the No. 1 seed in the AFC, are 13.5 point favorites over the Titans in the Divisional Playoff.