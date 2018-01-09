Beasley's debut single is called '80 Stings,' and in it he references Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones.
The Cowboys missed the playoffs this year, so their players have a bit of downtime before OTA's start up again in May. Wide receiver Cole Beasley apparently used the time to pursue one of his non-football interests: rapping.
Beasley released his debut single "80 Stings" on Monday under ColdNation Records, a record label he started in conjunction with producer Victory "Phazz" Clark. It's the first song from an album that he says will debut later this spring.
https://t.co/RJ22vMzIL1 pic.twitter.com/U2ggHf8qfY— Cole Beasley (@Bease11) January 9, 2018
Beasley references his quarterback Dak Prescott as well as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in one bar: "I'm bossed out, but Sunday, Jerry's boss now/When I ball out, I'm a dog when Dak get the ball out." He also discusses why he's not a threat to have his chained ripped off by Aqib Talib: "You ain't talking money, then you lost me/I'm saving all of it for my offspring/Can't snatch a necklace up off me, cuz I don't have one/Spent that on college funds for both my sons." What a responsible guy.
The single is better than not bad, and Beasley kinda sounds like G-Eazy.
Beasley, 28, had 36 catches for 314 yards and four touchdowns in 2017.