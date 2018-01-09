Troy Aikman on What Makes Bill Belichick and Nick Saban Great, and The Time He Almost Came Out of Retirement

  • Aikman on the guts of Nick Saban in the national Championship game, on what makes Bill Belichick great, and on wishing he played longer in the NFL.
This week, I sat down for conversations with Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox analyst Troy Aikman and new Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. Aikman spoke about the guts of Nick Saban in the national championship game, on what makes Bill Belichick great, on what might have been in the NFL if Drew Brees signed with Saban and Miami instead of New Orleans in 2006, and on wishing he played longer in the NFL. And, Aikman shares the little-known story about how he nearly signed with the San Diego Chargers after Dallas released him and almost came out of retirement a couple years later to play for the Miami Dolphins. 

Gutekunst talked about stepping into Ron Wolf’s seat in Green Bay, on the qualities in players he looks for as a road scout, on the team-building philosophy he will employ in Green Bay, and if he will use free-agency more as a tool than predecessor Ted Thompson.

