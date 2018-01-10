Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley will forego his senior year and enter the 2018 NFL draft, he announced on Twitter.

He finished his career with the Crimson Tide with 224 passes caught for 2,781 yards and 19 touchdowns. He is coming off a season in which he caught 63 passes for 967 yards and five touchdowns.

He posted the following message on Twitter.

"Preparing for a life after college football, regardless of what your future may hold, can be a scary proposition for many athletes, especially those who DID NOT attend the University of Alabama. Having been thoroughly prepared for that next step, I am truly ready, because in the beginning, I chose THE RIGHT SCHOOL. Coach Saban and his entire staff of caring experts and professionals have created a culture of winning, and forged an unprecedented legacy for this program. My experience at Alabama has been exceptional. I have a lifetime of unforgettable memories and friendships that shall endure forever. There are so many people to thank for the successes I have enjoyed, including faculty, staff, support staff, teammates, friends and the greatest fan base anyone could ever ask for. I must take a moment to express my heartfelt appreciation to my family for all of their support through the years. Mother, there are just no words to tell you what you mean to my brothers and me. Your love is beyond infinite. I stand here today because of you. Coach Saban, thank you for building winning football teams by turning good players into great ones, and talented boys into successful men with a purpose. In announcing my entrance into the upcoming 2018 NFL Draft, I know that those who come after me will take this program to even greater heights. The future of this program is indeed in great hands. I am so grateful and so blessed to have been a part of a MIGHTY ROLLING TIDE, THAT WILL KEEP ON ROLLING AND ROLLING FOREVER...ROLL TIDE!!!"

Ridley had four catches for 32 yards and one touchdown in Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Georgia.

In November's NFL mock draft by Albert Breer of the MMQB, Ridley was a top 20 pick.

Junior running back Bo Scarbrough will also forego his senior season in Tuscaloosa in favor of entering the draft. The big, bruising back rushed for 812 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2016 but saw his production dip to 596 yards and six touchdowns this year as he shared carries with Najee Harris and Damien Harris.

The Tide got some good news as well on Wednesday, as Damien Harris will return for his senior season, according to AL.com. He rushed for an even 1,000 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns on the season, thought he had just six carries for 17 yards in the title game.

Players must declare for the NFL draft by Monday, Jan. 15. They can pull out of the draft and remain eligible for next season until Friday, Jan. 19.