LSU RB Derrius Guice, Likely Early-Round Pick, Declares for NFL Draft

Guice is projected to be an early-round pick and is widely considered to be one of the top running backs in the draft. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 10, 2018

The already-deep running back draft class of 2018 added another top prospect on Wednesday, as LSU's Derrius Guice announced his intention to forego his senior season and enter the NFL draft in a video message on his Twitter account. 

"My heart and my DNA is made up of this beautiful city of Baton Rouge, and its university of LSU," said Guice, who grew up in south Baton Rouge. "Growing up in Baton Rouge, it has always been my dream to play for LSU...Entering the NFL draft has always been my goal and it's the next chapter of my life. I am grateful and excited to start this new journey." 

Guice, who shared the workload with Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette in 2016, rushed for 2,638 yards and 26 touchdowns over the past two seasons. The stocky back—he's listed at 5'8'' and 218 pounds—was first-team All-SEC in 2016 and second-team this season. He finishes his career with a remarkable average of 6.5 yards per carry.

Guice is projected to be an early-round selection, though he'll have to distinguish himself in the pre-draft process from a remarkably deep crop of running backs. Other backs who have declared for the draft include Penn State's Saquon Barkley (who is projected to be the first back taken), Stanford's Bryce Love, USC's Ronald Jones, Auburn's Kerryon Johnson and Georgia's Nick Chubb. 

