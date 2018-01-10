NFL Spreads, Moneylines, Over/Unders and More for Divisional Round Weekend

All the relevant betting information for the NFL playoff games. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 10, 2018

Only eight NFL teams' seasons are still alive, which means there are only seven NFL games remaining on the season. With the college football season now in the books, there are just seven chances left to bet on football before the dreaded eight-month hiatus preceding next year. 

Here is all the relevant betting information for each of the four Divisional Round games. 

Falcons at Eagles - Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Falcons -155, Eagles +130

Spread: Falcons -3

Over/Under: 41

Season records against the spread: Falcons 8-9, Eagles 10-6

Last week: Falcons were 6-point underdogs and beat the Rams 26-13. Eagles had a bye. 

Titans at Patriots - Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Patriots -840, Titans +660

Spread: Patriots -13.5

Over/Under: 47

Season records against the spread: Patriots 7-9, Titans 9-7-1

Last week: Patriots had a bye. Titans were 8.5-point underdogs and beat the Chiefs 22-21

Jaguars at Steelers - Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Steelers -310, Jaguars +280

Spread: Steelers -7.5

Over/Under: 41

Season records against the spread: Steelers 7-9, Jaguars 9-8

Last week: Steelers had a bye. Jaguars were an 8.5-point favorite and beat the Bills 10-3, but did not cover. 

Saints at Vikings - Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET

Moneyline: Vikings -220, Saints+190

Spread: Vikings -4.5

Over/Under: 46.5

Season records against the spread: Minnesota 11-5, Saints 12-5

Last week: Minnesota had a bye. Saints were 6.5-point favorites and beat the Panthers 31-26, but did not cover.

