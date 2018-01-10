Free agent kicker Roberto Aguayo will sign with the Chargers, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This will be the fourth NFL team for Aguayo, who was drafted by the Buccaneers in the second round of the 2016 draft. He was cut by Tampa Bay in training camp before this season after a rocky 2016 campaign and spent time on the Bears' and Panthers' practice squads, but was released by both teams.

Aguayo starred at Florida State, where he became the most accurate kicker in college football history. He did not miss a field goal under 40 yards in college and was 198-198 on extra points, but he missed two extra points and two kicks inside 40 yards during his rookie season and went 4-10 on kicks from 40-49 yards.

Talent isn't the issue for Aguayo—you don't go in the second round as a kicker if the tools aren't there—but he has been remarkably inconsistent, and his struggles have surely affected his confidence. He could be a good fit for the Chargers, though, as Los Angeles shuffled through four kickers this year, all of whom struggled.

Younghoe Koo started as the number one choice but had a game-tying kick blocked in Week 1 and missed a potential game-winner in Week 2, so the team brought back veteran Nick Novak. Novak went 9-13 before suffering a season-ending back injury, which forced Los Angeles to bring in Travis Coons. He missed a field goal and an extra point in three games before Los Angeles claimed Nick Rose off waivers, but he too missed two field goals and two extra points in three games.