The Seattle Seahawks have fired offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, according to multiple media reports.

Bevell spent the last seven seasons heading up the Seattle offense, and was told of the team's decision to let him go on Tuesday night, Pro Football Talk reports.

This past season, Seattle ranked 15th in total offense, with quarterback Russell Wilson leading the team in passing and rushing.

Wilson led the NFL in touchdown passes with 34, but there were struggles along the offensive line to go along with an ineffective running game. Wilson has been sacked 40 or more times in each of the last five seasons.

The Seahawks, who missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011, had only four rushing touchdowns all season, which tied for last in the NFL.

Seattle did lead the league in rushing three seasons ago and was in the top 10 in that category frequently under Bevell.