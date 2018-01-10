Report: Seahawks Fire OC Darrell Bevell

Seahawks reportedly fire offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

By Scooby Axson
January 10, 2018

The Seattle Seahawks have fired offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, according to multiple media reports.

Bevell spent the last seven seasons heading up the Seattle offense, and was told of the team's decision to let him go on Tuesday night, Pro Football Talk reports.

This past season, Seattle ranked 15th in total offense, with quarterback Russell Wilson leading the team in passing and rushing.

Wilson led the NFL in touchdown passes with 34, but there were struggles along the offensive line to go along with an ineffective running game. Wilson has been sacked 40 or more times in each of the last five seasons.

The Seahawks, who missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011, had only four rushing touchdowns all season, which tied for last in the NFL.

Seattle did lead the league in rushing three seasons ago and was in the top 10 in that category frequently under Bevell.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters