Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell tells ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that he would consider sitting out the 2018 season or retire if he is franchise tagged for a second consecutive season.

"It will eventually come down to me playing on the tag or not," Bell said. "They tag me again, it will be me [saying], 'OK, do I want to play on the tag or do I not want to play on the tag?' That's what it comes down to. If I was a free agent and they let me go, be a free agent, then yeah, I'm going to go explore free agency, test the market."

Bell is slated to make $14.5 million next season. The Steelers have until March 6 to tag a player and then until July 16 at 4 p.m. to come to an agreement on a long-term contract.

Bell has 1,291 rushing yards and 85 passes caught for 655 yards with 11 touchdowns in 2017. Bell has played all five of his years in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers.