Super Bowl LII: How Much Does an Commercial Cost?

How much does an ad for this year's Super Bowl cost?

By Charlotte Carroll
January 11, 2018

While you're probably tuning into the Super Bowl for the game itself, a lot of people watch the game for its commercials.

More than 100 million Americans tune in to watch the Super Bowl every year. The broadcast presents marketers with a golden opportunity to reach a huge amount of consumers, and that's why Fox was able to charge $5 million for a 30-second spot for the 2017 Super Bowl. 

This year is no different, with Sports Illustrated's Richard Deitsch reporting that NBC will average more than $5 million for a 30-second spot.

For comparison, the average price of a 30-second ad during Game 7 of the 2016 World Series was just over $500,000. The price for a similar spot during the 2016 Oscars cost about $2 million.

See our top-five commercials from last year to see how brands made the most of their investment.

Super Bowl LII will be played Feb. 4.

