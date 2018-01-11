While you're probably tuning into the Super Bowl for the game itself, a lot of people watch the game for its commercials.

More than 100 million Americans tune in to watch the Super Bowl every year. The broadcast presents marketers with a golden opportunity to reach a huge amount of consumers, and that's why Fox was able to charge $5 million for a 30-second spot for the 2017 Super Bowl.

This year is no different, with Sports Illustrated's Richard Deitsch reporting that NBC will average more than $5 million for a 30-second spot.

An NBC Sports ad exec said today that the network will average more than $5 million for a 30-second spot for the Super Bowl. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 11, 2018

For comparison, the average price of a 30-second ad during Game 7 of the 2016 World Series was just over $500,000. The price for a similar spot during the 2016 Oscars cost about $2 million.

See our top-five commercials from last year to see how brands made the most of their investment.

Super Bowl LII will be played Feb. 4.