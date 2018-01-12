The NFL is investigating the Oakland Raiders to look into the process of their hiring Jon Gruden as head coach and to see if the team violated the Rooney Rule, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

The Fritz Pollard Alliance believes the Raiders violated the rule when they hired Jon Gruden as their head coach. The Rooney Rule mandates that teams interview minority candidates for head coaching and other top executive positions.

If found that they violated the rule, the Raiders could be subject to a hefty fine.

Raiders owner Mark Davis revealed that he met with Gruden last month, more than a week before the team fired Jack Del Rio after the team's season finale.

Even though the team had their sights set on Gruden, the Raiders defended those accusations by saying they abided by the rule when they interviewed their tight ends coach Bobby Johnson and USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin.