If you've graduated college and moved on past your school's meme group, you probably have know idea why Tide PODs have been in the news lately.

Don't they just make laundry day much simpler?

Ah how wrong you are. In fact, in the meme world populated by teenagers and students, Tide PODs qualify as breakfast, lunch, dinner and even a midnight snack.

That's right, not only are they great internet fodder but also the latest Snapchat worthy feat — the Tide POD challenge where people post videos of themselves putting pods in their mouth and then eating them.

So cue Tide enlisting everyone's favorite relatable teen, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, to make sure people don't poison themselves.

What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else.



Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our friend @robgronkowski to help explain. pic.twitter.com/0JnFdhnsWZ — Tide (@tide) January 12, 2018

That's right, even Gronk knows you shouldn't be doing that.

I’ve partnered with @Tide to make sure you know, Tide PODs are for doing laundry. Nothing else! https://t.co/Oo7n7ZZpbG — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 13, 2018

So older folks, go ahead and laugh at the stupidity of the young. But know you are missing out on some great memes.

Fellow youth, listen to Gronk. Keep making memes. Stop having Tide PODs for dinner.