Have the Jacksonville Jaguars Ever Played In The Super Bowl?

The Jaguars are one of four teams to have never played in a Super Bowl.

By Chris Chavez
January 14, 2018

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 45–42 to advance to the AFC Championship Game. 

The Jaguars are playing in their first AFC Championship Game since 1999, when they lost to the Tennessee Titans 33-14. Jacksonville has played in the AFC Championship (1996 and 1999) twice but never reached the Super Bowl.

Jacksonville is one of four teams to have never played in a Super Bowl. The Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans are the two other teams to never have reached the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LII will be played in Minnesota on Feb. 4.

