Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is expected to become the new head coach of the Indianapolis Colts when offered the position, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.

The Colts, who fired Chuck Pagano at the end of the season, were reported to be one of two finalists to land the Patriots offensive coordinator along with Tennessee. McDaniels was initially believed to prefer the Titans job, leading the team to fire coach Mike Mularkey on Sunday after initially telling him he'd have his contract extended.

McDaniels, 41, has served as New England's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2012. He was previously a head coach with the Denver Broncos from 2009–10.