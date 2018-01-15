Saints safety Marcus Williams, whose missed tackle allowed Stefon Diggs to score one of the most dramatic touchdowns in NFL history, tweeted Monday that he won’t let that play define him.

As Diggs jumped to catch the ball, Williams came in low and whiffed on the hit. Making matters worse, Williams’s missed tackle also took out teammate Ken Crawley. Speaking in the locker room after the game with tears in his eyes, Williams took full responsibility for allowing the score.

On Monday evening, he thanked the fans for their support and vowed not to dwell on the error.

I appreciate my friends, real fans, family, and team for everything they have done for me this season all of the support is highly appreciated!No the season didn’t end as planned but one thing for sure I won’t let one play define the type of MAN or PLAYER that I am or will be!💯 — Marcus Williams (@Babymagik32) January 15, 2018

Williams has received an outpouring of support after his high-profile blunder, including from a large group of Saints fans who greeted the team at the airport upon their arrival Sunday night.