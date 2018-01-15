Watch: Fans Welcome Home Saints At Airport After Heartbreaking Loss To Vikings

Who Dat Nation showed up to support their team after a devastating loss.

By Chris Chavez
January 15, 2018

New Orleans Saints fans braced the cold to welcome their team home from Minnesota after a heartbreaking loss to the Vikings in the NFC Divisional Round.

On the final play of the game, Saints safety Marcus Williams missed a tackle on the Saints' 35-yard line, which allowed Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs to make the catch from quarterback Case Keenum and find the end zone for a 61-yard walk-off touchdown. Williams told reporters after the game that he knew it was his play to make and vowed to never let that happen again.

Fans gathered at the airport holding signs that said "Thank You!!" and "Love You Marcus." 

Watch: The Best Vikings Fan Reactions To Stefon Diggs's Walk-Off Touchdown vs. Saints

Watch videos from the team below:

Saints guard Landon Turner took notice of the fans and tweeted: "Touched by everyone who braved the cold and greeted us at the airport. Best fans in the world."

The Vikings will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game next weekend.

