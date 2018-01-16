This week, I recorded my podcast from Minneapolis. After witnessing the Vikings miraculous win on Sunday night, I stuck around to talk to Minnesota tight end Kyle Rudolph and Minnesota defensive end Brian Robison. Rudolph breaks down the pass route known as Buffalo right 7 Heaven (the play that won the NFC divisional playoff game against New Orleans), on the reaction from the fans and the unique nature of this fan base, and on what makes Case Keenum a good fit for the Vikings offense.

Robison, the only remaining Viking from the painful 2009 NFC Championship Game loss to the New Orleans, on the polar opposite feeling of that game and this win over New Orleans, on the ethos of the Vikings with all of their former marginal players, and on why this team has gone further than analysts thought.