Tom Brady (Throwing Hand) Lands on Injury Report Ahead of Patriots-Jaguars Game

Tom Brady didn’t meet with the media on Wednesday because he was with the medical staff. 

By Dan Gartland
January 17, 2018

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice due to an injury to his throwing hand, the team announced. 

Brady did not meet with reporters as scheduled on Wednesday afternoon because he was being attended to by the New England medical staff.

NFL rules require a player to be listed on the injury report “even if he fully participates in practice and the team expects that he will play in the team’s next game.”

Brady has found himself on the injury report on several occasions this season, mostly with a right Achilles tendon issue. He was also on the Week 17 injury report with a shoulder problem, but declined to discuss it in his news conference

Brady showed no signs of injury in New England’s easy win over the Titans in the divisional round.

